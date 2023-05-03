ANADARKO — It could be called a case of meth and misadventure.
A stolen truck and a distinctive forehead tattoo were enough to lead law enforcement to two men in jail on $100,000 bonds.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 6:06 am
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Ramsey II stated he was checking out a possible stolen vehicle call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside of Apache where a white Ford F-250 pickup reported missing since April 14 was found in a front yard. He was assisted by an Apache police officer.
One person was seen crawling out from under the garage door but complied when told to lie on the ground, Ramsey stated. Another person, Harley Adams, took off running through the back door and another person, Skyler Pickard, had to be given several commands to cooperate, the probable cause affidavit states. Both men were recognized due to prior dealings, according to the deputy.
“… as well as Harley’s forehead tattoo with the word (expletive),” Ramsey stated.
A large bag containing 24.6 grams of methamphetamine was found on the couch, as well as a handgun, a rifle and two shotguns, the affidavit states. In the truck, a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle were recovered.
The man from the garage spoke with police after Pickard refused. He said the other two men arrived with several guns and put them in the garage, according to the affidavit.
Law enforcement recovered $991 from Pickard’s pocket. However, he refused to say where he got the money, Ramsey stated.
Adams was arrested around 6:30 p.m. while walking along a county road, but not before running into a field shortly before being taken into custody, the affidavit states.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.