Metal detectors to be installed at Lawton City Hall

The City of Lawton will implement security and access changes at Lawton City Hall beginning March 20.
Those entering the west main entrance of the building will have to pass through a metal detector, and security personnel will use a handheld wand to search items and bags. Security cameras already have been installed inside and outside the building and will be monitoring the entire process.
“It will create a safer working environment for the employees who work at city hall, and a more defensive security posture of the building by reducing the number of dangerous items that may be brought into the facility,” said Robert Porter, owner of Triangle Security Services, which already is providing security personnel for the building.
Porter said that individuals with items that are deemed dangerous (such as firearms or knives) will be denied access to the building and be required to take the items back to their vehicles.
City administrators said the increased security precautions will go into effect alongside new hours of operation for Lawton City Hall. Those hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City hall now closes at 5 p.m.