A summit on mental health resources will be held this week as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.
This free networking event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cameron University’s MCC Ballroom. The summit will provide an opportunity to visit a variety of local vendors, meet representatives from local mental health providers, and learn more about available mental health resources in the Southwest Oklahoma area.
This summit will kick off quarterly meetings to help residents stay informed about new resources, gain updates on current resources, mental health-related events, and continuing education opportunities. It also will be used to help United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, a non-profit organization that fights for the education, income stability, health and basic needs of people in the area, to continue its efforts in making public resource lists for the local community.
This event is sponsored by Southwestern Behavioral Health Center, an affiliate of Southwestern Medical Center, in partnership with Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center and Cameron University.
Additional mental health awareness events taking place this month include a Wear Green for Mental Health Awareness day on Monday and the virtual NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope on Saturday to raise awareness and reduce the stigma related to mental illness.
For more information or to register for the SWOK Mental Health Resource Summit, email Alexis.Davis@SWMConline.com.