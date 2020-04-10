Beginning Saturday, the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma (MHAO) will offer virtual support groups specific to COVID-19.
The mental health association is offering support groups via Zoom for the public, along with closed groups for first responders and frontline responders, such as homeless outreach, day center workers, shelter workers and volunteers for response debriefing. All the virtual support group details are available at mhaok.org/supportgroups.
The virtual support groups offer the option to not have video, allowing a person to be anonymous. Rebecca Hubbard, the association’s director of outreach, prevention and education, said the organization felt it was important to give people around the state access to group discussions and support during this time.
“Globally, our anxiety level has risen and none of us are immune to it,” she said. “We are so excited because it can be such a difficult time and with all of us not knowing how long we’re going to do this, being able to bring comfort and hope to people during this time is exciting for us.”
Mental Health Association of Oklahoma is a partner agency of the United Way, and although its offices and specialists are in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, it is a statewide organization. Because of the remote nature of the virtual support groups, both COVID-related and non-COVID-related, MHAO is able to reach people in more rural areas. Hubbard, as well as Media & Content Coordinator Matthew Gleason, agree this is an important step in the organization reaching out to those in rural areas and cities like Lawton that aren’t particularly close to Oklahoma City or Tulsa.
“This is important because we are able to provide something very tangible to people in those communities,” Gleason said. “This helps someone who is sitting at their home in Lawton to talk with us if they need it.”
To leave a voicemail for the MHAO’s Oklahoma City office, call 405-943-3700.