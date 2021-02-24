A Chickasha woman is in jail on $50,000 bond and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after, investigators said, she wielded a pink rifle Sunday inside a Lawton convenience store.
Amanda Reeves, 36, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawton police were called shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday to EZ-GO, 2620 W. Gore, regarding a woman pointing a rifle at the employees. Sgt. Mike Boudreaux said he arrived to see Reeves standing near the register with a pink rifle in her hand.
Reeves eventually dropped the rifle upon police command and was taken into custody, the affidavit states. Boudreaux said she “wasn’t making much sense.”
One of the employees said Reeves came into the store with the rifle in her hands and began acting strange, though not aggressively at this point, according to the affidavit. A customer trying to check out ended up at gunpoint twice, she said. Reeves twice told the customer that “she was under arrest.” That’s when a second employee came from the back of the store in an attempt to block Reeves from threatening any more customers. She described being in “fear for her life and that she believed the rifle to be real,” the affidavit states. The officer said she was shaking and on the verge of tears. She said Reeves threatened to shoot and called the women “derogatory” terms.
The customer displayed little fear in her retelling to the police. She said Reeves approached with the rifle while she was checking out. According to the affidavit, she pushed it away and said, “I ain’t got time for ‘You’re under arrest.’” She said she pushed the rifle away again and walked out of the store and got in her vehicle. She believed the rifle was fake.
According to investigators, the rifle, a .40 caliber Highpoint rifle, pink in color, is a very real weapon.
Along with being held on a $50,000 bond, Reeves is ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Records indicate a post competency evaluation review hearing is slated for 3 p.m. May 20.
Her preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 27.