DUNCAN — A mental health competency evaluation was ordered Wednesday for a Stephens County man accused of resisting a police officer and reaching for his gun.
Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham ordered Daquan Lemar Jackson, 23, of Duncan, following an application requested by Jackson’s legal counsel, Benjamin Munda, of Oklahoma City, records indicate.
Jackson has been held on $100,000 bond after his April 5 initial appearance for a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery on a peace officer, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
A Duncan police officer responding to a fight call in the 400 block of North 1st Street the day before claims she had to get Jackson into custody following a grappling match.
Officer Kristin McKee stated she first arrived to find Jackson pacing back and forth while talking on the phone. Three women were nearby. While speaking with one of the females, McKee received information from a dispatcher that Jackson might be carrying a gun, according to the probable cause affidavit. McKee stated Jackson refused her orders to sit on the curb and, instead, he walked toward the back of her police unit.
The women at the scene told McKee that Jackson is schizophrenic. While talking with Jackson, McKee stated, “he would make Biblical references” she didn’t understand, the affidavit states.
Jackson was again told to move away from McKee’s vehicle but, she stated, he began stepping toward her. The officer stated he reached for her holstered gun as she grabbed his hand, according to the affidavit. Jackson and the officer ended up in a grappling match, she stated, before backup officers arrived to help take him into custody.
Jackson is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. June 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.