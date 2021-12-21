Monday was a case of good news, bad news for members of Menes Temple #32.
The civic organization visited Comanche County Memorial Hospital to deliver gifts to children on the hospital’s Starlight Unit. The bad news was actually good — there were no children in the hospital. The one child on the unit had been discharged earlier in the day.
But the gifts for boys and girls did not go to waste. Several presents were given to a mother on the obstetrics ward to take home to her children.
Delivering the gifts to the children is an annual event for Temple members.
“We feel nothing is more important than that every child have a Christmas,” said Illustrious Potentate Reginald Thomas. “Personally, I brought several gifts. My wife had to get me away from them because I like to play with them.”
The gifts included, “A lot of noise makers, because I’m a papa,” Thomas said. The organization also donated two car seats for newborns.
The rest of the gifts were left on the Starlight Unit, to be given out to any child who might find themselves spending the holidays in the hospital.
The gifts are purchased through funds raised through fundraisers held throughout the year. The next fundraiser will be a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 19 at the VFW Post No. 1193, 926 SW 2nd.
For more information, call Thomas at 580-284-3742.