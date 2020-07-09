A Lawton man is in jail on $10,000 bond for an allegation he threw a knife that beaned another man in the forehead.
James Earl Lane, 39, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Due to two prior convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Investigators believe Lane intended to hurt the man struck with the knife.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawton police were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday to an unwanted guest call at 2015 SW B. When they arrived two men said they had come to the residence because of the front door being open. When one of the men opened the front door, the other man was hit in the forehead by a knife.
The man struck by the knife identified the suspect as a black man without a shirt who was wearing green camouflage shorts and had several tattoos. He fled shortly before police arrived.
Lane was picked up soon after in the area of Southwest 20th Street and A Avenue and the witness identified him as the suspect, the affidavit states.
Lane, show is being held on $10,000 bond with the stipulation that he have no contact with the victim, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 31 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.