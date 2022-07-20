Two men are in jail for separate allegations they tried to set fire to homes on Northwest 17th Street within the past week.
In the first case, a 41-year-old man is in jail on $100,000 bond after he was accused of setting a house on fire after he’d been kicked out.
Floyd Samuel Swayzer made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of attempted first-degree arson after two prior felony convictions, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 35 years in prison.
Police were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 2410 NW 17th on a verbal domestic call after Swayzer had been kicked out for verbally abusing a girl, the probable cause affidavit states. He is accused of returning 10 minutes later and trying to set the house on fire while people were inside.
Lawton Police Officer Colton Crowe stated there was a burnt fabric sheet and ash on the west side of the home and a small pile of ash on the south side under the bedroom window. A witness said Swayzer pulled a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid from his backpack and sprayed it on some paper before lighting it and throwing it on the side of the house where other flammable materials were piled, the affidavit states.
Swayzer was found a short time later and taken to jail.
Swayzer has prior felony convictions: Carter County, May 2005, first-degree burglary; and Comanche County, September 2019, malicious mischief, records indicate.
Swayzer returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Another man is in jail for allegations he tried to light a house on fire after making online threats to do just that.
Kevin Lawrence Ouellette, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of third-degree arson after two prior felony convictions, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 30 years in prison due to the prior convictions.
Lawton Police Officer Tyler Zehren stated he was called around 7 p.m. July 14 to 2507 NW 17th on a possible arson and arrived to see an empty gas can in the carport with burn marks throughout the driveway. Multiple items were also burned next to the residence, the probable cause affidavit states.
Ouelette was inside and appeared to be “very intoxicated,” with “highs and lows in his emotions,” Zehren stated. He went from “extremely angry” to “very apologetic,” the officer stated.
At first, Ouelette told the officer he’d been working on his power washer when his cigarette lit it on fire, the affidavit states. The landlord offered another story.
The landlord said Ouelette called the office “an unreasonable amount of times” and threatened to burn the house down, according to the affidavit. She said he’d also posted several statuses to his Facebook page expressing the same sentiment. She told the officer she saw a video he’d just posted that showed him physically lighting gasoline on fire under the carport and Zehren stated he confirmed it after watching the video.
Ouelette has prior felony convictions: Sedwick County, Kans., June 2008, failure to register as a sex offender; and McPherson County, Texas, December 2020, criminal threat/cause terror, records indicate.
Ouelette is held on $75,000 bond and returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference.