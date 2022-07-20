Two men are in jail for separate allegations they tried to set fire to homes on Northwest 17th Street within the past week.

In the first case, a 41-year-old man is in jail on $100,000 bond after he was accused of setting a house on fire after he’d been kicked out.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

