When rookie Lawton firefighter Timothy Wambolt joins the ranks in formation outside of Fire Station No. 5 this morning to remember those who fell on Sept. 11, 2001, he’ll understand the sanctity of the moment in a way he’d never realized before.
At 8:46 a.m. and again at 9:02 a.m., to signify when the two planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, the bagpipes will play their mournful notes from outside the station. The nation’s flag will be at half-mast. Firefighters and the public will stand at silent attention.
The lives of 2,977 people who died that fateful day will be remembered. The 343 New York firefighters who died that day will be honored.
And carrying it forward, the 25-year-old Wambolt will have a special understanding of the connection between his station, No. 1 NW 53rd, and one of those fallen firefighters.
The station houses a memorial to one, Peter Brennan. His sister, Kathi Ezzo-Talbott, lives in Lawton and she has adopted the station as her brother’s posthumous firehouse.
Each year Ezzo-Talbott joins the Lawton firefighters to remember her brother. She also shares his story of service to his community, first as a police officer and then as a firefighter who died too young at the age of 30.
Wambolt was only 4-years-old when 9/11 happened. He said he didn’t really know much about it other than what he learned in school. For some, it was a call to service in the fire service. He said it was while interacting with firefighters during a job in high school, he saw the brotherhood that mortars this career. After participating in team sports through high school, he saw a correlation.
“It’s kind of what made me want to do this career,” he said.
In learning Brennan’s story, Wambolt said it opened eyes to the sanctity of the job’s duties. It also serves as reminder to the perils he and his fellow firefighters face daily.
“It definitely puts into perspective all the things you have to lose in this career,” he said. “There can be consequences.”
Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams was one of those young, new firefighters on duty in Lawton on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I remember watching the fire after the first plane had hit and watching live as the second plane hit,” he said. “My life and I believe the fire service were changed in an instant.”
In the 21 years since, the department is better prepared for any of the worst consequences. Williams said Homeland Security funding has improved hazardous material preparedness and response. Other grants have allowed for technical rescue capabilities to handle a myriad of technical rescue incidents, he said.
Being prepared for everything you can, including the almost unthinkable, is a key, according to Williams. He believes his team has what it takes.
“Our Lawton firefighters are more prepared to handle a wider array of incidents in post Sept. 11 world than we were in the pre-Sept. 11 world,” he said. “Our training in Incident Command has been strengthened and we have learned to respond better with our partners at the local level, state level and national level.”
Williams remembered how, in the days after the attacks, “our national pride swelled to, I believe, all time highs.”
“In today’s world we have seemed to forget that,” he said.
But when this morning’s ceremonies take place, you’ll see passersby stop and join in the solemn moments. The connection of a New York City firefighter to the Lawton department will become clear. One gave his life for his fellow citizens. The many who serve Lawton are prepared to do the same.
On Saturday, Lawton firefighters participating in the Oklahoma City Memorial Stair Climb will carry Brennan’s tag. They have every year. He is a brother to these firefighters.
This year, Wambolt understands he is part of something bigger. After learning of an Oklahoma truck that was sent to New York to help replenish those lost in the tragedy, he said it all registers.
“That’s definitely really cool that I can work with a department that kind of had a hand in it,” he said.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.