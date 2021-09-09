A record nobody wanted broken fell Wednesday.
A tragic tally toppled the previous high number of COVID-19 patients when Comanche County reported its 66th virus-related patient currently under care, according to Nicole Jolly, communications director for Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
“Today we have 66 COVID patients admitted,” she said. “We broke our previous all-time high record of admitted COVID patients at 63 back on Jan. 4 of this year.”
This follows Tuesday’s total with five additional patients suffering COVID-19 and its effects. Of those 66 now battling the virus, Jolly noted that 54 were unvaccinated. That means 85 percent of the hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.
There are now 19 COVID patients in intensive care at the hospital. Of those, only two are vaccinated.
Jolly noted that there are three ventilators open for use out of the hospitals fleet of 24. Forty-three COVID patients are in need of mechanical breathing assistance.
With the hospital now at 100 percent capacity, Jolly reported 24 patients are waiting for an open bed for care.
It’s a trend wave nobody wanted. It’s landing throughout the state. Officials said it’s impacting Southwest Oklahoma hard.
Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, Oklahoma had 18,635 new cases of COVID-19 reported, according to Michael Leal. While it’s a 5.1 percent decrease from the week before, it precedes the past Labor Day weekend.
Of 208 statewide deaths over that time, 14 were in Southwest Oklahoma. In all of the states, including the District of Columbia, Oklahoma ranks 11th in the total number of reported virus-related deaths over the prior seven days.
There have been 3,079 COVID-19 hospital admission over the past 30 days throughout the state, Leal said. Of those admitted, 2,891, or 94 percent, were non-vaccinated. Ninety-eight of those admitted are under the age of 18.
The average age for new cases was 39-years-old, according to Leal. Just under 26 percent of the new hospitalizations were from people 44-years-of age and younger.
Both, Jolly and Leal, are encouraging people to get vaccinated in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Even if you get the virus after being fully-vaccinated, medical professionals point to data that shows its effects are noticeably lessened for the infected.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Department of Health local District 5 set up an emergency shelter outside the hospital’s emergency room entrance. The 19-feet by 30-feet Western Shelter has two generators offering electricity as well as heating, air conditioning and light fixtures and will serve in whatever role is needed for as long as needed.
Hospital officials said the surge of COVID-19 cases to hit the local healthcare system is expected to peak around Sept. 16 or 17 due to the past Labor Day weekend and potential exposures from gatherings over the holiday.
