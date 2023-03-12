At Comanche County Memorial Hospital, “starlight” shares a meaning with the celestial skies.
The hospital’s Starlight Unit provides a light in the darkest times for families dealing with the complicated arrival of a child.
The unit is the only Level 2 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Southwest Oklahoma. It provides care to premature babies who need special attention to stabilize and reach the ability to go home with their families.
Dakota Woods knows its benefits all too well. That’s why he is this year’s Mission Family for the 16th Annual Children’s Starlight Gala, the annual fundraiser through the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation. His connection with Memorial begins with his beginnings.
“I was born here at CCMH and so were all three of my children,” he said. “Two girls and one boy.”
One of those girls, his oldest child Jaycie, was born there seven years ago. During birth, she suffered shoulder dysplasia, he said. It caused her to lose oxygen and have seizures. She and her mother spent two weeks in the Starlight Unit, her in the NICU and the mother receiving postpartum care.
“During that time,” he said, “we had some of the best care we ever had for our children.”
Foundation Director Lee Ann Chandler said one of the main things the unit provides besides the direct care is alleviating stress for the families and allowing them to stay closer to home.
“Especially with them having other kids at home,” she said. “It really is a blessing.”
Chandler had a child who was in need of NICU care in 2013, the same year the Starlight Unit opened at Memorial. However, it was in its early stages and care that was needed caused her child go to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Since that time, due to fundraising through the foundation, and especially through the Starlight Galas over the years, there have been improvements and the ability to purchase equipment that improves care. As an example, Chandler said in-house retinal cameras are able to conduct tests and have families back home sooner.
Woods said that for the first year, Jaycie continued with post-care from the hospital. Now, she’s seizure free. He said she’s starting baseball this year and doesn’t need further medical care.
“She is finally happy and healthy,” he said. “She’s a happy, healthy, angry 7-year-old.”
It was two years ago that Woods, the general manager of KLAW-FM radio, went from having a connection through Starlight to becoming one of its lights. He serves on its board and committee and shares its impact every chance he gets.
“I’ve always been part of the community,” he said. “Now, I’m excited to be a part of the foundation and able to give back.”
Chandler said there has been an increase of C-section babies since 2017. One of the things that helps those mothers has been halo beds that are able to turn 360 degrees. This allows mothers unable to get up for a day or so while recovering the ability to care for and comfort their newborns without hurting themselves.
Woods said the halo beds have proven to be a game changer.
“It moves wherever you need it to go,” he said. “I tried to take it home with me.”
He didn’t.
Chandler said needs continue to increase. In 2014, the NIC unit saw 30 to 40 babies a month. She said now it averages 130 babies a month.
“People hear of Starlight and they think it’s just the NICU,” Wood said. “It’s so much more than that.”
The unit offers care in labor and delivery, postpartum, women’s services, as well as education for nurses and new childbirth education programs. Wood said all this eases worries and stress for families.
“The hardest part is having to let go and trust in staff and equipment,” he said.
While tickets for the Children’s Starlight Gala on March 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn are sold out, Chandler and Woods said donations are taken year round.
You can still make a donation and enter a chance to win two tickets to the Blake Shelton concert in Oklahoma City on Friday night. The bid deadline is midnight Tuesday.
Look for the ad on page 3A of today’s newspaper and scan the QR code for easy bidding.
Chandler said after a couple years with the gala quashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s event was a great return to form. She hopes this year will be even better.
“We had a record event last year,” she said, “and hope to repeat or even surpass that this year.”