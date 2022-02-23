OKLAHOMA CITY — Comanche County Memorial Hospital Authority, Dr. Troy L. Harden and Dr. Moncy Varkey have agreed to pay $550,000 to the United States to settle civil penalty claims related to prescriptions for various non-opioid Schedule II Controlled Substances, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester said Tuesday.
Under the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970, prescriptions for controlled substances must be issued for a legitimate medical purpose by an individual practitioner acting in the usual course of his professional practice.
The lawsuit alleges during the period November 2016 to August 2018, Harden and Varkey issued prescriptions for various non-opioid Schedule II Controlled Substances without establishing a doctor-patient relationship via a face-to-face encounter with the patient. During the relevant time, Harden and Varkey were employed by the hospital and practiced medicine on behalf of Lawton Community Health Care Center, Inc. in and around Lawton.
During this time, hospital authority was responsible for certain operations, including administration, management and regulatory compliance. The suit alleges the prescriptions issued by Harden and Varkey were outside the usual course of professional practice and the hospital authority neglected to implement appropriate prescribing policies and procedures.
In reaching the settlement, Harden, Varkey and the authority did not admit liability, and the government did not make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims. The agreement allows the parties to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience, and uncertainty involved in litigating the case, officials said.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Office of Diversion Control, with assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, Office of Audit Services.