Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton and Shortgrass Community Health Center in Hollis are among the health care entities that will benefit from funding designated to Oklahoma to expand COVID-19 testing.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $6,015,909 to 21 health centers in Oklahoma, officials said Thursday.
That includes $486,304 to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and $139,789 to the Shortgrass Community Health Center.
Funding for health centers is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump April 24. The legislation provides funding for small businesses and individuals financially affected by COVID-19, additional funding for hospitals and healthcare providers, and increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus.
HRSA-funded health centers will use the funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of their local communities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.
Across the nation, nearly $583 million was awarded to 1,385 HRSA-funded health centers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and eight U.S. territories to support their testing capacity. Almost 88 percent of HRSA-funded health centers report testing patients, with more than 65 percent offering walk-up or drive-up testing. Health centers are currently providing more than 100,000 weekly COVID-19 tests in their local communities.