Comanche County Memorial Hospital will open a drive-through clinic today west of its hospital complex, to help screen and assess residents who think they may have COVID-19.
The hospital’s action is part of the nationwide response, as health care professionals cope with what many fear will be an overwhelming tide of residents swamping hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms.
The outdoor clinical assessment center will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 3811 W. Gore, in the parking area of a medical complex that Comanche County Memorial Hospital operates. It will be set up to allow residents access to medical assessment and testing without leaving their vehicles.
While conducted in an outdoor setting, the clinic will be conducted as any other clinic or hospital visit, meaning residents should come prepared with health insurance information and identification.
Sean McAvoy, Memorial Hospital’s executive director of primary care, said the outdoor clinic will have three tented sites for residents.
Immediately after entering the complex, the resident will receive an initial screening “and if people don’t present with anything, they exit,” McAvoy said.
Those with fever or other symptoms will proceed to the second screening site, where they will be tested for flu. That testing can be completed in minutes, and if the patient is negative for flu, they will proceed to the third test site, where they will be tested for COVID-19. Because that test takes several days to process, those patients will be instructed to self quarantine until the results of their tests are known, McAvoy said.
McAvoy said Memorial’s intent is to hold the clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, although there may be times it closes temporarily to restock supplies. Such times will be noted with signage, he said.
McAvoy said the clinic is designed to alleviate crowding in hospitals and other clinical settings.
“We can limit exposure,” he said, explaining that in-vehicle screening means someone won’t be passing through a body of people and exposing them. “And, we can better control and protect our equipment, due to the short supply nationally.”
McAvoy cautioned Lawton residents to remain calm.
“The main thing right now: we don’t have a positive in Comanche County,” he said, calling the clinic a protective measure for the community. “We ask people: if they don’t have symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath — please stay at home and practice your social distancing. Just because you are sick, doesn’t mean you qualify for a test.”
He and Dr. Scott Michener, Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, said most of the illness now being seen is flu.
Michener said this clinic is similar in practice to flu clinics that have been established in previous years.
“The problem with coronavirus is it is highly contagious,” he said. “The best practice nationwide is protecting the patient, protecting the health care worker. So, the easiest way to do that is to not bring the patient into a facility that they risk contaminating.”
Michener said the drive-through clinic works around that problem, allowing a person to register and be evaluated by a licensed practical nurse while remaining in their vehicle.
Michener and other medical professionals said part of the problem with the process is the ability to test patients. While more tests are being done, there still is a shortage of test kits globally, Michener said, calling the process to receive test kits “a roller coaster.”
“They are in global short supply, and our ability to run tests is limited,” he said, of the reason medical professionals are counseling that only those patients who present COVID-19 symptoms receive a test.
And, symptoms for COVID-19 and flu are similar.
“Today, most of the patients that are coming into our emergency room with similar symptoms to COVID are coming back flu-positive, which is good,” Michener said, predicting that is the diagnosis many of the drive-through clinic patients will receive. “They’re seeing more flu than other things.”
Brandie Combs, regional director Comanche County Health Department, said the potential to overwhelm the nation’s health care system is why the medical profession is asking people to practice social distancing.
“If the public will respond to the message we put out, we can get ahead of this,” she said. “If we do not get the cooperation of the public, we won’t.”