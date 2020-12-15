Comanche County Memorial Hospital will begin notifying its frontline COVID-19 staff members that the vaccine will be made available to them at week’s end.
Oklahoma’s initial shipment of 33,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived and Oklahoma officials have reconfirmed the distribution priority they first announced weeks ago: Priority one will be frontline medical workers providing direct inpatient COVID-19 care, or workers in acute/emergency/inpatient health care settings who either work in situations where the risk of transmission is high or are at elevated risk of transmitting the infection to patients who themselves are members of at-risk populations.
Heather Love, director of safety and risk management for CCMH, confirmed the hospital would be receiving the vaccine for its frontline workers sometime today.
“There’s no time frame on that,” Love said, adding hospital officials planned to begin sending out schedules to its administrative directors on Monday asking them to help set up appointments for their staff members.
The goal is to give those vaccines to those frontline workers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“We’ll be staggering our employees and trying to stagger around their work schedule,” Love said, adding the vaccine process makes that staggering important.
Each person who receives the vaccine is to be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes, which means employees will be prescheduled for appointments rather than just walking in when they have time, and the process has to be worked around the work schedules of those receiving it. The area also will be arranged so social distancing can be maintained.
Love said the vaccine also is frozen, so CCMH must know how many employees will have receiving the vaccine within a specific time frame, then take that much vaccine out and warm it to room temperature.
“Once you get it out of the freezer, you have a five-hour window,” she said, explaining the vaccine also is diluted before it is given and that drops the window for distribution for that dosage to two hours. “We’re having to schedule to pay close attention to those different areas, the regulations for the vaccine.”
Because each vial contains five doses, hospital staff will try to give the vaccine in five-person increments.
Not everyone at Comanche County Memorial Hospital will receive a vaccine in this first round, the same protocol being seen in health care facilities across the country. Priority in this first round is given to employees who take care of COVID-19 patients.
“The number of employees that take care of patients has grown significantly,” Love said, adding that is to be expected as the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased in the community.
And, everyone associated with COVID-19 patient care is counted in that initial phase. Those who help the hospital run but who are not associated with COVID-19 patient care will receive their vaccine in future rounds, under a four-phased plan set by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the medical experts it tasked with creating a vaccine distribution plan.
The initial estimate of CCMH employees in that first round is 350 people, but Love said the hospital still is gathering information on the final number. Completing vaccines on those workers by Saturday means they would receive their second dose on Jan. 6, or 21 days after their initial dose of Pfizer. But, the hospital isn’t certain how many of those eligible people will take the vaccine because it will not be mandatory.
“It’s optional,” Love said. “They can choose to take it.”
Love and Nicole Jolly, CCMH marketing director, said patients can expect to see some side effects from the vaccine, to include pain at the injection site. And, no, taking a vaccine doesn’t mean giving up the three Ws that health care officials have been preaching for months: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask.
“It’s still going to be in place,” Jolly said.
She said health care professionals also are recommending the vaccine even if you have had COVID-19. Antibodies produced by actually have the virus stay in a patient’s system for 90 days; afterward, you can become re-infected.