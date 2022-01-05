Comanche County Memorial Hospital is revising its visitation policy back to only one visitor per patient the entire duration of the patient’s stay with few exceptions for end of life situations, pediatrics and NICU.
The one visitor policy will take effect Thursday due to the growing increase of COVID cases and for the safety of patients and team members, according to a press release.
Approved surgical masks must be worn by everyone who enters the hospital and must be kept on at all times, including in patient rooms, according to the press release.
Patient visitor requirements:
• Only one visitor per patient with no time restriction.
• Only one visitor per COVID patient for one hour a day.
• Visitor must not exhibit fever, signs or symptoms of illness.
• Visitor will be compliant with hand hygiene and masking requirements.
• Comanche County Memorial Hospital reserves the right to ask non-compliant visitors to leave the facilities.
• No visitors under 18 will be allowed.
For more information about COVID-19, please visit the following sites: www.ccmhhealth.com, www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov and www.cdc.gov