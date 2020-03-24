Medical staff at Comanche County Memorial Hospital are preparing for a long haul, as they and the rest of the country’s doctors, nurses and other medical personnel respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Scott Michener, Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, and CEO Brent Smith attended Monday’s Comanche County Commissioner’s meeting to update county officials on the changes being forced as medical professionals work to dampen the effects of COVID-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Michener said his hospital — where personnel are nervous and “health care workers don’t get nervous often” — knew the problems the pandemic would bring and began conserving some of its personal protection equipment, such as masks, in January, in anticipation of demand exceeding supplies.
“We’ve got a level of plans when we run out of our protection equipment,” he said, expressing fears that larger cities — where demand is greater — will take priority over shipments of supplies.
He said Memorial Hospital has been working internally to prepare for what could be a surge of patients suffering from COVID-19, while still caring for traditional illness.
One change: the hospital’s ER has been divided into Well ER and Potential ER, meaning patients are triaged separately to mitigate exposure to COVID-19. The hospital also is grouping all of its 17 negative-pressure rooms, which are located all over the hospital, to handle such patients.
A waiver is allowing the hospital to reopen its McMahon Tower (which had been part of McMahon-Tomlinson Nursing Home) and the hospital is stocking the rooms there to provide 10-12 rooms for COVID-19 patients. In addition, the hospital is expecting the arrival of an external building that can house another eight patients, Michener said.
“We are trying to expand capacity,” Michener said.
And, the hospital announced late Monday it no longer would allow visits with patients, except in specific extreme circumstances. He said Monday that most Oklahoma City hospitals already have gone to that protocol.
Michener also touched on the assessment center that Memorial hospital established last week at a clinic west of their hospital campus, just west of the Northwest 38th Street/West Gore Boulevard intersection. That site, open 2-6 p.m. daily as long as medical supplies are available, is assessing patients and trying to test those who seem to be symptomatic of COVID-19.
He said the assessment site is being well used; personnel have tested residents from as far away as Oklahoma City. He said the site is part of a simple strategy: “You want to keep infected patients out of waiting rooms.” It hasn’t been without problems: for example, not everyone who wants a test can be tested, because there are not enough kits.
The site had tested 44 patients, as of Saturday, but had only received three tests back. As of late Monday, there had not been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Michener said the delay in testing results means figures posted daily by the state health department rely on data that is three to four days old. He and other physicians predict there will be a surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases when those results begin to return.
“This isn’t going away for a long time,” Michener said, “it’s going to change health care.”
That expected surge in patients is what most concerns health care professionals, as they prepare for critical patients who will need ventilators.
Michener also said Comanche County Memorial Hospital expects to be able to do in-house testing in another 10 days, after the FDA approved a new form of testing that can yield results in four to six hours. He said the hospital’s medical staff is working to prepare for that ability, when the testing becomes available.
Michener also touched on the way the country is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
He said that unlike China, where the government was able to impose strict quarantine measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. doesn’t have that option.
The U.S.’s response will mean a 12-18 month process to cope with the spread of COVID-19, but the benefit is that by the end of the process, Americans will have developed “herd immunity,” meaning a majority of Americans will be immune to the virus and it will “die out” because the virus will be unable to find enough susceptible hosts.
By contrast, China forced the virus out, but its public does not have herd immunity, meaning its citizens could face another crisis. Michener said the country is considering sealing its borders for that reason.
The U.S. response is calculated differently.
“We’re trying to keep those people home and out of the ER,” he said.