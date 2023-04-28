Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s newest Lawton Community Health Care clinic is addressing an underserved area, hospital officials said.

Memorial Hospital held a grand opening for its Southcare clinic at 513 W. Lee Thursday, in preparation for formal delivery of health care services that will begin Monday, said Clinic Supervisor Chelsea Davidson. It’s a project that has been two years in the making, said Sean McAvoy, Comanche County Memorial Hospital executive director, and one that comes almost a year to the day after ground was broken on the tract donated by the Buddy Green family.

