Starting today, Comanche County Memorial Hospital will limit visitation again for the safety of patients, team members and the community.
No visitors will be allowed for In-Patient Acute Care for at least two weeks. Then hospital officials will reevaluate the situation. Labor and delivery visitation will be limited to one and end of life support will be as needed on a per case basis, according to a press release from the hospital.
The release says that Comanche County Memorial Hospital health officials made these difficult decisions due to the increase of COVID cases they are experiencing along with other health care organizations in the region. Memorial has 35 COVID patients.
Visitors who are admitted for end-of-life situations, labor and delivery and pediatric situations must be screened at the hospital front lobby. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed into the facility. All CCMH employees are being screened prior to their shift as well.
If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center hotline at 1-877-215-8336.
If you have minor symptoms please call your primary care provider. (If you do not have a primary care provider you can call our provider referral line at 510-7030.)
If you are experiencing shortness of breath, respiratory conditions or fever please call the Emergency Department ahead of time to let them know you are on your way.
Here are steps you can take to protect your health and the health of those around you:
•Wear a mask while in public.
•Wash your hands with soap and water.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
•Practice social distancing.
•Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: www.ccmhhealth.com, www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov and www.cdc.gov.