After taking measures to restrict contact between visitors and patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic, management at Comanche County Memorial Hospital is now saying the hospital is effectively closed to visitors.
Beginning today, no visitors will be allowed for patients in the hospital with a few exceptions. One adult visitor will be permitted for labor and delivery, NICU and pediatrics for the entire duration of hospitalization. Exceptions will be made for emergency surgeries during the time of the procedure, and once the patient awakes, visitors will need to leave.
Exceptions are also being made for end-of-life situations. These visitors will still be screened in the hospital’s front lobby.
According to a press release issued Monday, the new restrictions were put in place by the hospital “to protect our patients, their families and our CCMH healthcare providers and staff, and to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19”.