ELGIN — For Pat Miller, Memorial Day holds a somber meaning.
As she placed a flag on her husband’s grave at Fort Sill National Memorial Cemetery Friday, Miller, a veteran herself, remembered her seven family members buried at the cemetery including her husband and nephew.
Miller’s husband, Sgt. Danny Miller, served in Vietnam. Both she and her husband’s parents served in the Army during WWII and Korea. Her husband’s father was a career soldier who served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam and is buried with his wife. Miller’s nephew was a Global War on Terror veteran and is buried with his wife at the cemetery.
“(Memorial Day) is not a happy day,” Miller said. “It’s a day to honor and remember those that came before. It’s important that we take a few minutes to remember them, to say their names and don’t forget them. That’s part of why we’re here and why we come out and do this. And I think we’re reminded all the time, when we look at just what’s happening in the world, what’s happening in our country, what our veterans sacrificed.”
Miller’s group, American Veterans Supporters, has helped place 6,900 flags on veterans’ graves this year and has helped place flags every Memorial Day since the site’s dedication in 2001.
For the second year in a row, the Fort Sill National Memorial Cemetery observed Memorial Day with a closed wreath-laying ceremony Friday. Although the ceremony was closed to the public, the cemetery remains open 24 hours a day, seven days per week to visitors.
“Memorial Day is a special time for Americans to reflect on the contributions of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” said Matthew Priest, assistant director for Fort Sill and Fort Gibson National Cemeteries. “Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their Veteran’s gravesite.”
Fort Sill will hold a public event honoring and remembering those who have served and those who have given their lives serving in the Army at noon Monday. The event will be held outside McNair Hall and will feature the 77th Army Band, as well as speakers including Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Fort Sill officials said in a press release.
In lieu of a public ceremonies the Veterans Administration has updated an online memorial space managed by the National Cemetery Administration (NCA). The “Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM)” originally launched in 2019 and contains a memorial page for each of the nearly four million Veterans and service members interred in a VA national cemetery. In May 2020, VLM was expanded to allow online visitors to leave comments or “tributes” on a veteran’s page. VLM will permit online visitors to submit photos and biographical summaries of a Veteran’s life, along with historical documents such as award citations, letters, and newspaper clippings. Another feature will allow visitors to follow their veteran’s page and receive email alerts when new content is posted.