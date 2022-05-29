Memorial Day, celebrated each year on the last Monday of the month, is a day to remember the individuals who have died in service to the United States military. On Monday, several organizations will hold Memorial Day services.
Fort Sill
The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill will host a Memorial Day Observance at noon Monday in front of McNair Hall on Fort Sill.
The Fort Sill Salute Battery will fire a 21-gun salute in front of the hall and raise the flag from half-staff to full staff.
Soldiers from the 77th Army Band will play prior to the salute.
“Memorial Day is a chance for us to honor all the service men and women who gave their lives in selfless service to our nation.” Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper said, Fort Sill Commanding General, said. “There is no better representation of Army Values than to lay down one’s life in defense of a grateful nation. Memorial Day is not only a day to mourn those we’ve lost, but a day to celebrate the lives of Soldiers whose loyalty is unparalleled. It is our privilege and duty to fire a National Salute in remembrance of them.”
Fort Sill National Cemetery
The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Sill National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, accompanied by speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of Taps and a rifle volley.
This will be the first public Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery since 2019.
While this will be an outdoor event, all attendees are encouraged to adhere to CDC guidelines, wear masks and maintain physical distancing from other attendees to limit the transmission of COVID-19.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Retired Col. Scott Patton will be guest speaker at Sunset Memorial Gardens observance on Memorial Day.
The service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at Veterans Field of Honor at the cemetery.
Also on Monday, cemetery officials will be giving out free hot dogs, soda, chips and popcorn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
Comanche Indian Veterans Association
The Comanche Indian Veterans Association will hold its 46th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Watchetaker Hall and the CIVA Court of Honor, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
The ceremony will begin with an opening prayer by Jimmy Caddo and the singing of the national anthem. This will be followed by the Comanche Flag Song and Memorial Song by the Sovo Singers. A welcome speech will be given by the CIVA commander followed by a roll call of fallen warriors.
The ceremony will include a playing of Taps, wreath placement and drums.