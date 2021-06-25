WHAT: Memorial Dance in memory of Frank Whitewolf. Public welcome, bring your own chair. No specials. No alcohol on site. Not responsible for accidents, injuries or thefts.
WHERE: Comanche Nation Tribal Complex Dance Grounds, 9 miles north of Lawton. If rain, Watchetaker Hall.
WHEN: Saturday.
HEAD STAFF: Cy Ahtone, master of ceremonies; KCA, color guard; C.C. Whitewolf, Gunner Bointy and Happy Pewo, arena directors; Jim Wade and Joetta Sommers, security.
SINGERS: All singers welcome. All living and able singers who have sang for Whitewolf powwows scheduled to sing: Parker Emhoolah, Daniel Cozad, Robert Tehauno, Kevin “Bubba” Sovo, Charlie Horse, Victor Tahchawwickah, Gaylon Motah, Berky Monessy and Darryl Cable.
PROGRAM: 1 p.m., ceremony; 2 p.m., gourd dance; 5 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., gourd dance resumes; 10 p.m., closing ceremony.