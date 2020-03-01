FREDERICK — For many, farming and ranching is a passion, a dream. However, in numerous cases feral hogs have turned those dreams into headaches.
Feral hogs are a major problem for the agricultural community, as well as some urban communities, causing about $2 billion in damage to U.S. land and crops each year. Feral hogs pose disease risks to livestock, pets and humans.
A discussion on the Feral Swine Eradication Project will be held April 7. Other topics to be covered include grazing management, cover crops and no-till for soil health benefits, and USDA Farm Bill updates.
The free conservation workshop and lunch will begin at 10 a.m. in the Seminar Room of the Great Plains Technology Center, 2001 E. Gladstone in Frederick. Pre-registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Please RSVP by April 1 if you plan to attend. Contact Charles Winslett, Charles.winslett@usda.gov, (580) 335-2817, extension 111 or (580) 335-3921, extension 3; or Dr. Carol Crouch, NRCS, Carol.Crouch@ok.usda.gov. The event is open to the public and if reasonable accommodation is needed, please tell them when you RSVP.
Trey Lam, executive director of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, will speak about the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program. There are two projects and one of those, the Western Red River, includes Harmon, Jackson, Cotton and Tillman counties. The other project is in far northern Oklahoma in Kay County.
The pilot program is a joint effort between USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to help address the threat that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems and human and animal health.