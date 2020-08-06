Law enforcement serving a search warrant for a Lawton man’s home turned up 10.5 pounds of mercury, a whole mess of mushrooms and a felony charge for the man.
John Robert Trueblood, 45, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of mercury, as well as four misdemeanor counts: knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit were watching Trueblood’s house at 1806 NW Lindy in preparation to serve a warrant Monday afternoon — he had two active county arrest warrants, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Trueblood was stopped around 4:45 p.m. as he pulled into his home’s drive and he was detained and told of the search warrant at his home.
A search of the home turned up about 0.6 gram of methamphetamine and “many items of drug paraphernalia” including a digital scale with residue and a homemade bong used to smoke narcotics, the affidavit states. Three firearms were found and one was discovered to be stolen. In a plastic baggie found on the living room couch was a bag containing 309 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms). On the coffee table, police found a half-full glass jar containing 10.5 pounds of mercury.
Possession of mercury is a felony charge in Oklahoma; it is highly regulated due to its potential lethality. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, most exposures to metallic mercury occur from its release from a container, or from a product or device that breaks. If the mercury is not immediately contained or cleaned up, it can evaporate, becoming an invisible, odorless, toxic vapor. Exposures may occur when people breathe this vapor and inhale it into their lungs. Poorly ventilated, warm, indoor spaces are of particular concern in cases of airborne mercury vapors.
Trueblood, who is held on $1,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.