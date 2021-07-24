Things got medieval Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park.
With canopies adorned with crests shielding the sun, swords and shields posted outside small encampments served as guard among the participants in the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) event underway through the day. By late-afternoon, much of that armor would be scarred with wounds from the day’s combat in its pre-modern form.
Among those participants, from youth to middle-age and into the realm of elders, it was a form of living the dream. Based in historic reality, there is fantasy involved in the live action role playing. It does include swords but there’s little sorcery.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t magic happening, according to SCA Barony of the Eldern Hills spokesperson Katie Gilroy. Her society name is Margery. While not as elaborate a moniker as Baroness Delesse de Beaumarchais, she finds it a suiting name.
“I stole it from ‘Game of Thrones,’” she admitted.
Gilroy said Saturday’s event had originally been planned as a combat practice with a small encampment. But when fellow members of the kingdom which encompasses Oklahoma and all of Texas, “except for El Paso,” heard about the gathering, it swiftly became an event, she said. It’s all part of the spirit that courses through the passionate membership to the society.
The SCA is “an international organization dedicated to researching and re-creating the arts and skills of pre-17th-century Europe,” Gilroy said. In role playing with a historic time period, it established a history its own.
The organization began in 1966 when a few friends who were history buffs and science fiction/fantasy fans hosted a big outdoor party in Berkeley, Calif.
When asked what drew her to join the fold, Gilroy first smiled broadly before answering, “I’ve always been a dork.” She also has the heart of a warrior.
First training in taekwondo, Gilroy said she’s always been attracted to training herself mentally and physically. Reverting back to the “dork” answer, she said she’d bought a stunt lightsaber a few years ago and wanted to learn how to use it. Someone suggested she come out for sword training with some of the group members. She did and hasn’t looked back.
“I kind of jumped in with two feet going,” she said. “I’m family now.”
Sir William Flanagan said there were a lot of activities other than combat, including exhibitions of medieval arts and sciences in action. A knight of the kingdom, he said he’d had his fair share of the battlefield for the day. Next it would be time for the royal court and fellowship with others clad in tunics and other period-specific clothes.
Moseying closer to the court — and the park’s shade, Doug Pihl said it was fun to see the ongoing activity. For him, it was a moment of living vicariously through the others’ experience. Those involved were in method mode throughout the day, living in the moment, albeit a moment that passed centuries ago.
“I always wanted to get into this,” he said.
As he unsheathed his sword from the scabbard, Count Creppin and Sir Vincenti shared the roar of laughter. Jocularity erupted from those living in that exact moment. That’s the heart of the SCA’s mission. To juxtapose a past time, romanticize it and share in a mutual passion for the past by living it, even for a moment, in this modern day.
These are the people who, when you’re accepted into their world will drop everything to help you, Gilroy said.
“This is one of the greatest groups of people I have ever met,” she said. “There’s something for everyone.”