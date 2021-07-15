MEDICINE PARK — You can find just about everything you want in Medicine Park — music, camping, swimming, bike trails and more — but what you won’t find is bathrooms. The Medicine Park Economic Development Authority is hopes to change that.
Visitors to Bath Lake can splash in the water, feast on snow cones and frozen margaritas but when it comes time to relieve themselves, they’re limited to portable toilets and city hall. Economic development has plans to add full-service bathrooms and showers at, not only Bath Lake, but Hitching Post Park and the campgrounds as well, said Medicine Park Economic Development Authority board member Shawn Bryans.
However, the plan to equip the tourist areas with toilets has stalled. Bidding opened in June, but the city has yet to sign on any contractors, Bryans said. He said he’s not sure if the lack of interest is from high lumber prices or shortage of workers.
“We actually had a board meeting last week and we have not received any bids yet to build this bathroom,” Bryans said. “We have a very detailed architect drawing of the bathroom and plans with the full scope of work that any contractor can get registered with the city and view.”
The bathrooms are planned to be built directly across the street from the Elmer Thomas house. Bryans said while the portable toilets are functional, he feels the town could do better while improving the experience for tourists.
Another option involves a plan by Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Mike Pinnell to install over 100 bathrooms facilities in state parks. Former Medicine Park Mayor Jennifer Ellis is working with Pinnell to get one of those pre-fabricated bathrooms installed in town, said Bryans.
The modular restrooms, like city’s plan will be ADA compliant, offer full restrooms and showers but won’t cost the city a dime. The $70,000 price tag will instead be paid through a $48 million bond passed in 2019 to fix all state park lodges. That bond also included improvements to the Quartz Mountain Lodge.
“Our plans (for Bath Lake) are a permanent structure on a concrete pad,” Bryans said. “If we get the ones from the state it would be really easy to simply take those nice bathrooms and dress them with wainscoting from the cobblestones in the area and make them just as nice.”
While the bathrooms would definitely help with the towns image, its more about helping visitors have the best experience possible, Bryans said. On any given day, there’s dozens of town people and visitors swimming in Bath Lake. During concerts and festivals, the town will be filled with thousands and they need a place to clean up. While the company providing the portable toilets does a great job, in the end, they’re still portable bathrooms.
“We now have our two city bathrooms that are open,” Bryans said. “They had been closed during COVID, and we’ve got them fixed and running and working fine so they’re available. The problem in Medicine Park is all of these businesses like the old snow cone stand or the sandwich shop are tiny. They were built in the 1920s and they just don’t have enough room for all the people or even the facilities. So we really need these bathrooms.”
Bryans said he isn’t sure what the total cost for the bathrooms will be or even a timeline for completion until they start getting bids, which are still open.