Cuffs

A Medicine Park volunteer firefighter is in the hot seat and stands accused of stealing over $6,000 from the department because, he said, he needed the money.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Michael Shane McKenzie, 48, of Lawton, for a count of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine up to $5,000 plus restitution.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

