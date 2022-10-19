A Medicine Park volunteer firefighter is in the hot seat and stands accused of stealing over $6,000 from the department because, he said, he needed the money.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Michael Shane McKenzie, 48, of Lawton, for a count of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine up to $5,000 plus restitution.
McKenzie was interviewed Oct. 11 by Medicine Park Assistant Police Chief Robert Witten after being developed as a suspect for embezzlement, the warrant affidavit states. The theft was reported by the Town of Medicine Park where he served as a volunteer firefighter.
It was discovered that $6,104.57 in numerous unauthorized charges were made to the fire department’s fuel charge card, the affidavit states. Witten stated video surveillance corresponding to the times, dates and locations of the incidents showed McKenzie conducting the transactions to fill up different vehicles for himself and others.
During his interview, McKenzie confessed and said he knew “his activities were illegal,” according to the affidavit. He said his motive “was only because he needed the money,” Witten stated.
A $10,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon McKenzie’s arrest.
