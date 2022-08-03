Medicine Park

The JuJu Beans perform at Rock in the Park’s temporary Hitching Post Park stage earlier this year. A permanent stage is one of the projects planned to be completed with help from Medicine Park’s increased lodging tax. Member of the band are Carlos Curet on drums, Dave Crow on guitar and Pat Teel on bass.

 File photo

MEDICINE PARK — Medicine Park voters will decide to reintroduce the town’s lodging tax at a higher rate on Aug. 23.

The tax, which is implemented on a five-year basis and lapsed in June, was levied at a rate of 5.5 percent before the lapse, and would be increased to 7.5 percent, if brought back.