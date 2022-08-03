MEDICINE PARK — Medicine Park voters will decide to reintroduce the town’s lodging tax at a higher rate on Aug. 23.
The tax, which is implemented on a five-year basis and lapsed in June, was levied at a rate of 5.5 percent before the lapse, and would be increased to 7.5 percent, if brought back.
Yolanda Ramos, Medicine Park treasurer, said that since the tax lapsed in June, and the measure was not introduced in time to appear on the June ballot, no lodging tax will be collected for July or August.
“It should’ve been on the ballot sooner,” Ramos said.
The town lodging tax is applied to all short-term rentals in Medicine Park, including hotels, bed and breakfasts and motels.
Funds generated by the tax tax will go mostly toward public works and tourism. The breakdown laid out in the text of the proposition indicates that 40 percent of the money would go toward Public Works projects, 40 percent would go toward tourism, marketing and promotion, 10 percent would go toward parks and recreation, and 10 percent would go toward the town’s rainy day fund.
Ramos said that the tax amount was increased to help cope with recent price increases for construction and other materials.
“We’ve had increases in costs and added expenses from inflation that have made it more difficult to get some of our projects done,” Ramos said. “We hope this increase will help address that.”
Tourism makes up a large portion of Medicine Park’s economy. The location has a long history as a popular resort town.
Candy Hanza, a board member for the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority, said there were several new projects planned for the town that would benefit from the lodging tax.
“One of the big ones is building a new, permanent stage at Hitching Post Park,” Hanza said, referring to a large park on the eastern side of downtown Medicine Park. “We think that will be a big draw.”
As for public works projects, Ramos said that some of the money would be used to install new smart water meters, a project that has been in the works for some time.
“We got a grant for it, that didn’t quite cover the whole project, and with inflation, the estimated price has gone up by nearly $20,000,” Ramos said. “This money would help to pay for that.”
If passed, the tax would go into effect on Sept. 1, seven days after the election. However, Ramos said renters and business owners wouldn’t see new charges until October.
“All of our business owners in town are aware of the tax on the ballot,” Ramos said. “I’m pretty confident it will pass.”
Hanza said that improving facilities, and funding tourism in Medicine Park, is essential to the town.
“We have to have things that continue to bring people here, and to make sure they enjoy their stay here.”