MEDICINE PARK — The streets of the cobblestone community in the foothills of the Wichita Mountains was bouncing with music and activity Saturday.
Everywhere was evidence the annual Memorial Day weekend tradition was back and possibly better than ever. The return of the Roots Ball signals an official end to the prior year’s pandemic precautions.
People were hungry for the live music and festival experience, according to Rodney Whaley, event coordinator. Before a song was played from the Main Stage in Hitchin’ Post Park, he said the crowd signaled their readiness for the day’s events.
“Our opener, Jarod Grice wowed the crowd with a soundcheck,” he said. “He got a standing ovation.”
The set that followed from the talented singer/songwriter who returned to his old stomping grounds from the Dallas, Texas-area offered proof he was the right fit. Whaley said Anthony Fontaine, who creates the festival posters and t-shirts for Medicine Park, suggested his old friend for the slot. That was perfect, according to Whaley, who said he wanted to really feature a lot of our local talent on the bill.
One of the features, Whaley said has been a hit is the assortment of side-stages throughout town. To hear music from just about any part in the Park offers a vibe that flavors in the realm of South-By-Southwest.
“We got what we wanted,” he said. “You’ve got the whole festival vibe all through town.”
After performing an early acoustic set at the stage by The Healing Clinic, Kerry Hartman said it was hot going but always worth it to perform for an audience. He and his partner Sarah Wright are performing, managing and hosting the noon to 3 p.m. acoustic performances.
The pair were keeping cool in the shade of their vendor booth for Rock Shop Vintage. Their comfort was on the back bench as they tended to their baby boy, Elliott Townes. Under a parasol and his canopy stroller, he slept in comfort.
Both, Wright and Hartman are veterans of the old Main Stage, they said the new setup in Hitchin’ Post Park makes a perfect venue to perform. With its canopy of trees and cool breeze from Medicine Creek, it makes a big difference from the past where performers would be facing into the afternoon sun.
“That new stage is in a good place,” Wright said. “It was miserable playing on the old stage in the sun.”
On Friday night, RDO Smokewagon made its formal debut as a band to kick things off from the Main Stage. Featuring Ryan Oldham, Zach Holliday, Brad “Red” Wolf and Eric Hoffman, this quartet offered as much rock as roots and wowed the crowd.
Followed by the Redgrass String Band and their always electric set, the Roots Ball had a great beginning, according to Whaley. With not drummer or electrified instruments, their combination of bluegrass, country, rock and more was a hit with the crowd.
Even a stage at Santa’s Snack Shack next to Bath Lake made a great place for live music. Dave Johnson, of Walters, performed a solo acoustic set and kept it lively with his song, “Bath Salts.”
Johnson said he usually would be in Carterville this weekend for a folk festival but, when it was pushed back to the fall, he said it was an easy decision to come to Medicine Park.
“This is the perfect artist’s life,” he said. “This is the most people I’ve seen out here in a long time.”
Nearby and enjoying the music, Xavier Kelley handed his 7-year-old daughter Ivy her balloon animal shaped into an octopus. Originally from Georgia, the family moved to Lawton when his wife was stationed at Fort Sill. He said they’ve been to Medicine Park before but this is the first festival they’ve been to.
“We’ll be back for more,” he said.
That’s the spirit Whaley was hoping for. With Gannon Fremin and CCRev taking over Sunday’s 5 p.m. slot, he’s excited for today’s closing of the festival to provide some highlights.
One thing Whaley’s not going to do is fret about things. With temperatures perfect for the first two days, he’s going to just go with it as the plan for the final day.
“I’m not watching the weather, no way,” he said.