MEDICINE PARK — With leaves falling and autumn in the air, the cobblestone community of the Wichita Mountains is revving up for the sights, sounds and even smell of burnt rubber this weekend.
The Medicine Park Annual Street Rod, Muscle Car and Classic Car Show returns Saturday at the Old Plantation Restaurant parking lot, 143 E. Lake Drive. The event is free to attend.
Vehicle registration is from 8 a.m. to noon. Hoods will be raised and chrome shining under the sun throughout the afternoon before trophies and awards are presented at 5 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for first through third place in class as well as People’s Choice.
There will also be $1,500 in money prizes for Best of Show: Car and Truck will be awarded.
There will be several other activities throughout Medicine Park’s business and restaurant community and vendors, food trucks and live music will be available.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.