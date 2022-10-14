Old Plantation Street Rod, Muscle Car Classic Car Show

A classic Ford T-bucket roadster catches the eye of visitors to Saturday’s Old Plantation Annual Street Rod, Muscle Car and Classic Car Show in Medicine Park.

MEDICINE PARK — With leaves falling and autumn in the air, the cobblestone community of the Wichita Mountains is revving up for the sights, sounds and even smell of burnt rubber this weekend.

The Medicine Park Annual Street Rod, Muscle Car and Classic Car Show returns Saturday at the Old Plantation Restaurant parking lot, 143 E. Lake Drive. The event is free to attend.

