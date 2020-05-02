Medicine Park is open. At least, part of it is.
The town's board of trustees voted Thursday to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan, meaning some of the town's businesses and activities resumed Friday. Other businesses — most notably, bars — won't reopen until mid-May, as long as the State of Oklahoma continues to manage its spread of COVID-19, under the governor's plan.
"We passed our resolution," Mayor Jennifer Ellis said, adding she was pleased with the discussion and results of Thursday's board of trustees meeting. "I think the majority of our business owners were either at the meeting or watching (livestreaming on Facebook). We had a good conversation with our business owners and even got feedback from our citizens, too, put it out on social media. We worked out a good plan."
The phased-in reopening of Medicine Park replaces a Shelter in Place order the town board issued in early April, in response to what residents said was an overwhelming number of visitors to the popular town. At the time, town officials said many people were taking advantage of the warmer weather to flock to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and nearby Medicine Park.
Comparing the number of visitors to a festival weekend, Ellis said the town made the decision to issue a Shelter in Place order, which closed the town, its public parks, and the Bath Lake area. Restaurants were allowed to offer carryout meals, but were closed to inside dining.
Effective Friday, the town's restaurants were allowed to reopen, under a plan that also is allowing the reopening of parks and the town's events center. An hour-long meeting of the board of trustees allowed that group to discuss the details of the opening, with trustees ultimately voting to follow the mandates of the governor's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan. There also were local recommendations for sneeze guards at points of sale, an occupancy rate of 50 percent of a building's fire code rating, masks, and adhering to the Centers for Disease Control social distancing recommendation.
Trustees had debated stricter guidelines, including specific occupancy limits, but ultimately decided to make their suggestions recommendations rather than mandates.
The new resolution, which replaced the Shelter in Place order that expired at midnight April 30, follows the governor's plan in recommending sanitation protocols and social distancing for businesses that reopen. Phase 1 also includes the reopening of parks and recreation facilities, which means Medicine Park will be reopening its parks and Bath Lake, along with town hall and the events center.
Bars won't reopen until Phase 2 of the governor's plan, set to begin May 15 only if the state's COVID-19 incidents and hospitalizations remain at manageable levels.
Ellis said the town trustee's decision was made to provide consistency and clarity for the town's businesses.
"We want to follow the state guidelines as closely as possible, and that's what we ended up doing," she said.
And, while trustees backed off of plans to mandate guidelines, Ellis said many of the town's shop owners already said they will be following some sanitization protocols, and reduced occupancy rates and social distancing in restaurants. She said the Old Plantation Restaurant and Riverside Cafe already have reduced the number of tables.
"They were planning to do that, without any resolution from us," she said.
The town's parks opened Friday, so visitors can once again take advantage of the town's scenic offerings, including its walk along Medicine Creek. But, visitors shouldn't get too excited about swimming in Bath Lake.
Medicine Park officials plan to begin their annual cleaning of the popular swimming area next week, which means Bath Lake will be drained. Ellis said the town's economic development authority plans to have the area open for swimming by June 1.