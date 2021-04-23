OKLAHOMA CITY — Medicine Park received approval Tuesday for a $23,453 Emergency grant through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the town’s water infrastructure.
During the recent extreme freezing event, Medicine Park experienced several system repair issues. The freezing temperatures caused several lines to separate at their joints, waterline breaks and the loss of two pumps. The proposed grant is to reimburse the town for the cost of the repairs totaling $27,592. This amount will be funded by the grant of $23,453 and a 15 percent match made up of $2,146 in local funds and in-kind labor of $1,993.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the grant will save the town’s customers $38,153 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983, the Water Resources Board has approved over $5.1 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“All our residents were left without water at one point during the storm. We did not budget for these huge financial obligations and expenses that have occurred. We appreciate the OWRB for the work that it does within our state,” said Yolonda Ramos, Treasurer and Deputy Town Clerk.
“We are grateful to Sen. John Michael Montgomery and State Rep. Trey Caldwell for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma,” said Julie Cunningham, OWRB executive director.