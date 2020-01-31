If you’re looking for something different to do as the weather gets colder, look no further than Plunge Week 2020 in Medicine Park.
Plunge Week starts off today with the Polar Plunge Prom from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Music Hall in Medicine Park, 140 E. Lake Drive. The non-traditional prom will be a catered, semi-formal dance with other activities, providing people “an opportunity to put on Sunday clothes,” said Pat Shaughnessy, Medicine Park media relations.
“Events similar to the prom were done in Medicine Park 10 to 15 years ago, but the town had gotten away from it,” he said.
The goal of Polar Plunge Week, starting with its prom, is “to bring the community and surrounding area together,” Shaughnessy said. He said the town also wants to encourage people to stay overnight and go to the Polar Plunge the next day.
Prom music will be from the 1940s through the turn of the century. The idea is for the prom to be “different than (people’s) expectations,” Shaughnessy said. The variety of music will allow for a variety of dances, such as waltzes, the Macarena and the bunny hop.
In addition to the dance, there will be a range of “un-prom like” activities to promote interactivity, in which people can “be silly, laugh and have a good time,” Shaughnessy said. These activities include Polar Shuffleboard, SnoBall Corn Hole, Movie Lounge and an outdoor cigar bar.
Polar Shuffleboard will be played with “life preservers and oversized hockey sticks,” Shaughnessy said. SnoBall Corn Hole is played with “plush covered, Nerf-like” artificial snowballs.
In front of the building, plush chairs will be set up and the movies “Blazing Saddles” and “Animal House” will be shown, providing people with the chance to “reminisce about something they have all probably seen, and just laugh,” Shaughnessy said.
Videos showing the history of the town will be played in a continuous loop. There has been an influx of “new people in town in the last five to six years,” so the videos will also allow someone relatively new to the town to view its history, Shaughnessy said.
Prom tickets at the door will be $25 for singles and $40 for couples. Table sponsorships also are available for $250.
Saturday, the 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge into Bath Lake will begin at 1:30 p.m. Plungers will meet at the Park Tavern before walking to Bath Lake at 2 p.m.
“The plunge is open to all who wish to jump and is truly a spectacle to behold,” Shaughnessy said.
There are some strategies for the best Polar Bear Plunge outcome.
“Jump in and don’t get out immediately,” Shaughnessy said. “Spend a minute in the water, rather than 10 seconds. Let your body acclimate.”
Shaughnessy also recommends to “have a dresser to meet you to put on warm clothes. Sometimes clothes may be moved around as a joke.”
After the Polar Bear Plunge, there will be live music from Smiling Bob English until 6 p.m.
The rest of the week includes a myriad of activities, including guided walks, a native flute concert, music events and poetry readings.