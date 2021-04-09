Medicine Park mountain bike festival kicks off today

MEDICINE PARK — Mountain bikers are taking over Medicine Park this weekend as part of the 7th annual April Fool’s Mountain Bike Festival.
The three-day event, hosted by the Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. today with a concert and costume ride starting at Base Camp Adventure Outfitters. All ages are encouraged to attend this free event. Riders are encouraged to dress up and walk, ride a bike or golf cart with prizes awarded at the end, said festival co-founder Chad Everett.
Ahhfugyeahs, a Dallas cover band, will provide the first night’s entertainment as well as judging the costume contest, said Everett.
Saturday, the festival will be going downhill when the club opens the trails for free downhill events. There will be cash prizes for fastest times, but all riders are required to download the Strava mobile app to participate. The app will track times and geo-location for scores. The festival will provide free shuttles to the top of the trails; however, Everett warned the trails are not for beginners or the faint of heart.
“The thing we hear all the time is how technical our trails are,” said Everett. “We have people that come in from Colorado to ride and they are like, ‘wow this is technical, this is the real deal.’”
The highlight of the festival will be the Fools Dozen, a USA Cycling State Mountain Bike Championship Series race.
All riders, 6 years older and above, will need a USAC permit to enter the race. All youth and junior USAC licenses are free this year, said Everett. On-site registration and permit sales start at 8 a.m. and will end 30 minutes before race start time. Winners in each of the groups and classes will earn points toward the national series.
The festival began in 2013 as way for Everett, Larry Wolcott and Mark Ellis, owner of Base Camp Adventure Outfitters, to showcase the work the three had done to create the 24 miles of track for mountain bike riders to enjoy.
“We’ve always had a passion for mountain biking,” said Ellis. “We thought if we build it, they will come and they have.”
Ellis said this year’s Tour de Dirt run may be the largest yet with 160 riders already registered for Sunday’s event.
Since then, the festival has become a Medicine Park staple in the towns vast festival catalogue
“The very first event we held, part of the motivation to do it was to get more people out here on the trails and help keep them beat down, because it takes so much maintenance to maintain them but if we have a bunch of riders come out and ride, the trails are kind of self-maintained with free labor,” Wolcott said. “From there the festival just grew and now the city expects us to hold it. They will me and ask what weekend the festival is going to be, so it’s now incorporated with all the others and goes on the city calendar.”
Over the three days, riders will earn points toward being named the male and female Jester of the Mountain. Riders who participate in all six events, including the costume ride will earn the Fools Key, said Everett.
“We want everyone to come out, ride, have a good time and enjoy the festival,” Everett said. “As far as the trails go, just know your limits and skill level before you ride.”
Following the last race Sunday, there will be an after party for riders and spectators. Live music will be provided by Lawton musician Cade Roth, who mixes genres, ranging from, soul, rock, singer/songwriter, and blues from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.