BROKEN BOW — A Medicine Park woman was flown to a Texas hospital in guarded condition following a Sunday morning wreck in McCurtain County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Laura Johnson, 61, was flown to Paris Regional Hospital in Paris, Texas, where she was admitted in guarded condition with leg and internal trunk injuries.
Johnson was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 259 shortly after 11:45 a.m. when she went left of center and struck an oncoming Lexus driven by Chiketha Williams, about 2 miles north of Broken Bow, according to Trooper Joe Nichols. Johnson was not wearing a helmet.
Williams, 54, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was not injured.
The trooper blamed the motorcyclist going left of center with causing the wreck.