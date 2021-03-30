If a Medicine Park man wins election next week, he will become a defendant in his own lawsuit.
Charles Callich is one of three candidates for an open seat on the Town Board. Callich, his wife Christa and Janis Holmes all filed a lawsuit last year against the Town of Medicine Park, the Town Board of Trustees for the Town of Medicine Park, Medicine Park Properties and David and Candace McCoy.
At issue is a development project by the McCoys. The McCoys have been issued building permits to build rental cabins, one of which will be adjacent to property owned by the Callichs and Holmes, according to court documents.
The lawsuit alleges that the McCoys have violated city code by building more than one cabin on a lot. The suit also alleges that the McCoys were issued the building permit for residential use, but in fact intend to rent the cabins, thereby making them for commercial use.
An attorney for the defendants filed paperwork on July 6, 2020, seeking to dismiss the suit.
This is not the first time Callich has served on the Medicine Park Town Board. Callich was elected in April 2015 to a four-year term as a member of the board of trustees. He was appointed mayor at the next meeting. He stepped down from that position Nov. 9, 2015, citing family issues, according to Constitution reports.
Callich resumed his mayoral position April 28, 2016.
Callich was a trustee and mayor in July 2016 when he abruptly resigned both positions via a letter read at a town board meeting. Following his resignation, trustee Odus Hennessee resigned the next day, leaving only three board members, one of which was David McCoy, a defendant in the present lawsuit.
Dale Nomura was appointed to fill Callich’s vacant seat and to fill out his term.
A hearing to dismiss the lawsuit is set for April 14.