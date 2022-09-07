MEDICINE PARK — A Medicine Park business along Cobblestone Row was struck by a saboteur last weekend.

The Knife Store & More was closed for business overnight on Aug. 27. When owner Richard Hendrickx stopped in the next day, his 75th birthday, he found an unwelcome surprise. Someone had gotten inside his store and caused some extensive damage.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

