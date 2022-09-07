MEDICINE PARK — A Medicine Park business along Cobblestone Row was struck by a saboteur last weekend.
The Knife Store & More was closed for business overnight on Aug. 27. When owner Richard Hendrickx stopped in the next day, his 75th birthday, he found an unwelcome surprise. Someone had gotten inside his store and caused some extensive damage.
“Somebody sprayed some type of acid all over everything,” he said.
Considering his wares consist primarily of knives, necklaces, rings and armored helmets, this had a devastating effect. Corrosive stains mark much of the merchandise a week later. With the canvas sides down on his shop, it contained the unknown chemical mist and almost immediately began rusting a large chunk of inventory.
“Anything metal is basically destroyed,” he said. “That’s about 1,500 necklaces alone. … about $6,000 worth of inventory.”
Hendrickx has spent 48 years of his life selling wares across the world. A Vietnam veteran, he’s seen a lot of things. But this was a first.
“This is the first time I’ve ever had this kind of problem,” he said.
Medicine Park police are investigating. Hendrickx said he hopes the culprit(s) will be caught, but isn’t holding his breath.
“We know who is behind it,” he said, “but we can’t prove it.”
Hendrickx cleaned everything he could and was reopened for this weekend’s Medicine Park Blues Ball. He’s replacing inventory as he can.
Hendrickx has hiked thousands of miles around the world and worked with Special Olympians. He said this is just another thing you have to overcome to keep moving forward.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Medicine Park Police Department, (580) 529-2825.