MEDICINE PARK — With spring oh so near, you know what it means around these parts: the time for good medicine with live music and festivals in Medicine Park.
This year’s 13th Annual Parkstomp bluegrass Americana festival is kicking off the annual series of events along the banks of Medicine Creek.
Here’s to hoping 13 is a lucky number, according to Dwight Cope, event director for Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA).
After Thursday’s heavy rainfall and forecasted cold temperatures at night, headline performers will take the stage at the Medicine Park Music Hall to close out each night’s concerts. Otherwise, musicians will take the Main Stage in Hitchin’ Post Park throughout Saturday and Sunday, Cope said. He appreciated the Old Plantation offering the indoor venue.
“The forecast is looking pretty good right now,” he said. “It’s going to be pretty cold at night is why we’re moving it inside.”
Music begins at 7 p.m. today when Danny Spain Gang performs at the Hitchin’ Post Park stage. Then, from 10 p.m. to midnight, Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs close things out at the music hall.
The festival is kid and pet friendly. Bring a lawn chair, no ice chests allowed in the venue area and primitive camping is available through Town Hall, Cope said.
With more music festivals coming up, including the Roots Ball Memorial Day weekend, Cope said new speakers and more improvements continue as sponsorship and design for the permanent stage at Hitchin’ Post Park moves forward.
“We’ve just kind of steadily been working on the park and the set up at the stage,” he said. “It’s just one thing at a time and we’ll keep on building.”
Cope asks that visitors take advantage of the parking at the ball field across Medicine Creek from the festivities. The town gets congested enough on a busy weekend. He said it’s to better keep the main streets of town less congested and is offering incentive.
“If people will park at the ball field,” he said, “we’ll give ‘em a golf cart ride there and back when they’re done.”
There’s more than just music on tap with the return of the 10th Annual VDubs in the Park. Cope said this year it’s taking place at 230 E. Lake Drive at Fancy Nancy’s Bar and Grill. Registrants will have their camping fees as part of registration to show the assorted Volkswagen cars and buses that will be on display.
Cope said hopes the weather this year will follow last year’s.
“Last year, the weather was really good to us,” he said. “Here’s hoping Mother Nature treats us right this year.”