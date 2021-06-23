Medicine Park Economic Development Authority chairwoman resigns amid turmoil

MEDICINE PARK — The Medicine Park Economic Development Authority is without its long-time chairwoman after Jean Schucker resigned Monday.
Schucker’s resignation comes amid a flurry of accusations from and against Schucker and less than a month after the board re-appointed her to the position May 25.
“I have enjoyed almost every moment of my commitment to making Medicine Park a better place for residents and visitors,” Schucker said in her resignation letter to the board of trustees. However, she gave no reason for her resignation.
“On the advice of my attorney, I will not discuss it (the resignation),” Schucker said.
During a special meeting of the Medicine Park Board of Trustees Tuesday, Mayor Roger Johnson, along with trustees Chad Everett and Charles Callich, voted to accept Schucker’s resignation without discussion. Johnson said the town would accept applications to fill her position and vote at a later date. He declined to comment on Schucker’s reasons for resigning.
On the same day as Schucker’s resignation, Johnson received a request from Town Clerk Sharla Hildner seeking a 90-day ban on Schucker attending town hall meetings or speaking with city employees.
The request stemmed from a phone call from Schucker to Hildner, Hildner said in the email to Johnson. In that phone call, Hildner said Schucker asked for “Yolonda.” Yolanda may refer to Yolonda Ramos the treasurer and court clerk for Medicine Park.
When Hildner told Schucker that Yolonda was in a meeting, Schucker asked, “with who?” Hildner offered to take a message; however, Schucker replied with profanity causing Hildner to hang up the phone.
Hildner went on to say in the email she believed “Schucker did not have the best interest of the town or its employees.” She then requested an official ban on Schucker’s ability to “contact or come to Town Hall,” and said, “(Schucker’s) blatant disrespect should not go unnoticed.”
It was reported during a June 9 Board of Trustees meeting that board member John Branch had requested Schucker resign after she made social media posts against Medicine Park reserve police officer Chad Cox. According to official documents, she accused Cox of being “dangerous to young girls and a predator.”
On the advice of his attorney and considering pending litigation, Cox declined comment.
Further documents on the city’s website reveal three employees of Bath Lake — Raegan Jackson, Emma McConkey and Colton Tysdol — sent personal statements to the board regarding comments Schucker made about Cox to the employees. The employees said in the statement that on May 8, Schucker told them Cox was not allowed there because he is “a predator to young girls.”
Cox responded to the allegations in an email to Hildner. He said it was brought to his attention June 4 while on duty.
“As a business owner and police sergeant for Medicine Park, this is the worst attack I have ever encountered,” he said in the email. “Jean Schucker has attacked my character and spread lies throughout the community about me for the last two years.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Medicine Park Chief of Police Tom Crawford said he had no official complaints against Cox to warrant further investigation by his department or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. He said if Schucker had not resigned, her comments would have been investigated.
“I still believe we need to resolve the complaint and have some type of disposition,” Crawford told the board Tuesday. “We need to absolve Cox and this department.”