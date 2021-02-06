MEDICINE PARK — Leave it to Medicine Park to culminate a great Plunge Week with a high-crowning achievement.
On Thursday night, the Park Tavern was the setting for the anointing of true, Bohemian royalty with the announcement of the inaugural King and Queen of the Derelicts. Plunge Week’s Pied Piper Pat Shaughnessy said the winner was someone, he bet, everybody inside the Tavern would die for.
“The notion of the Town Derelict is we love him to death,” he said. “It should be a term of affection for everybody left in this town.”
With that, Shaughnessy crowned Rusty Green with the pith helmet of his ascendance as patriarch of those who give Medicine Park its “flavor.”
Town event coordinator and musician Rodney Whaley said that Green was a unanimous choice to be the king. He reminded Green there are responsibilities that come with the title.
“There’s certain criteria to be the head derelict,” he said. “We won’t get into those.”
That’s fine. Shaughnessy is more than happy to offer insight into what makes the King Derelict such a special part of the community. These are the people who make the heart and soul of the quirky cobblestone community that’s known for its arts, entertainment and laid back yet celebratory atmosphere. He said these are the people who carry the spirit of Medicine Park’s development over the past 20-plus years.
The qualities to be King Derelict mainly fall into the notion of that guy who never has money for drinks but is always with full glass and part of the party, Shaughnessy said. When you see him, you want to buy him a drink. It presents an image of an ideal place to live and enjoy life.
“Three older dudes standing in the middle of the street holding a bottle of tequila,” he said. “That would be my vision.”
Shaughnessy also announced Shelly Cope will carry the title of Queen of the Derelicts. She’d made a phone call and pitched the notion to him, catching him by surprise.
“I was surprised if anyone would want this title,” he said. “She said a derelict would live in a trailer and I live in a trailer so I’m qualified.”
As her paper crown was placed on her head, Cope smiled as if she’d been crowned Queen of England. You celebrate the good times.
Which is exactly the point for the week’s activities leading up to Saturday’s 23rd Annual Polar Bear Plunge into Bath Lake, according to Shaughnessy.
“What a spectacular set of days we’ve had leading to this,” he said.
Along with fun activities, there have been learning opportunities. Shaughnessy said the idea is a sort of week-long Chautauqua where people can come, learn and discover information they may not have known about before and, most importantly, have a good time. He hopes one day you can have a variety of lectures, performances and other activities that offer a full plate of experiences.
“In the long run, when Plunge Week is going on, people say, ‘I’m going to stay for the whole week,’” he said. “It’ll be worth it.”