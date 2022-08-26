Medicine Park cardboard boat regatta

Wacky hats sometimes play a role but the constant materials of cardboard and box tape combine Saturday for the return of the Medicine Park cardboard boat regatta in Medicine Creek beginning at 1 p.m. on the banks of Hitchin’ Post Park.

 Courtesy

MEDICINE PARK — Saturday marks the return of one of Medicine Park’s irreverent and inherently fun traditions with the Medicine Park Regatta.

Visitors will fill Hitchin’ Post Park and along the banks of Medicine Creek to catch the best view to the homemade cardboard boat races in its flowing waters.

Written by Scott Rains

