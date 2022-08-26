MEDICINE PARK — Saturday marks the return of one of Medicine Park’s irreverent and inherently fun traditions with the Medicine Park Regatta.
Visitors will fill Hitchin’ Post Park and along the banks of Medicine Creek to catch the best view to the homemade cardboard boat races in its flowing waters.
Regatta kicks off at 1 p.m. sharp.
After its humble beginnings in 2014, despite a bubbling brook in which to float, the event dried up a couple of years later, according to Yolonda Ramos, Treasurer/Court Clerk/ Deputy Town Clerk and Medicine Park Economic Development Authority secretary. The COVID-19 pandemic’s slowdown the past two years didn’t help with its resurrection.
“The last regatta was in July 2016,” she said.
To get in on the fun, online pre-registration is required. Ramos said it costs $25 per boat to enter. There’s no age limit to enter, but there are requirements.
“Life vests are required and you must be able to paddle,” she said.
But making your old shipping boxes boats will take some effort. You can choose to work solo or as a team.
For a town that likes to keep it loose, even Medicine Park knows there’s a time and place for rules. Here they are:
•Only duct tape and cardboard are allowed as building materials.
•You may paint your boat, but no waterproofing is allowed.
•Boats will be inspected before the race.
•You may use a regular oar.
Not to work up the competitive spirit too much, but Ramos said there will be incentives to compete.
“There will be prizes,” she said.