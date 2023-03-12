MEDICINE PARK — Just because it’s spring break doesn’t mean kids have to have a break from learning and having fun.
The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is offering a spring camp again this year.
Time is running out to sign up but there are still several slots open, according to Trish Parker, marketing director.
The camp is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday at the center, No. 1 Aquarium Way off of Oklahoma 49.
Campers will learn all about biology, nature and have tons of outdoor adventure, Parker said.
“It’s three days of so much fun kids won’t even know they’re learning,” she said. “Kids should plan on lots of interaction with our critters, crafts, fossil digs and games.”
Lunch, drinks and snacks are included. Campers will receive a t-shirt, backpack and water bottle. Registration is limited to 12 kids per camp. Cost is $225 per camper.
To sign up, please visit the Kids Camp page on the website at https://www.mpmns.org/kids-camp and use the registration form.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
