Indian paintbrushes blanket the gently rolling canvas of green hills as the recently paved road to the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center levels out into a parking lot. On a bright spring morning, just half an hour after opening, the parking lot is already dotted with cars. But it isn’t any normal May morning, it’s the first time the aquarium has been open since closing on March 21.
Like other nonessential businesses in the town of Medicine Park, the aquarium has been closed to visitors for over a month. But behind closed doors things were, mostly, business as usual.
“You can’t just shut the lights off here and say see you in a month,” said Rae Rowland, deputy director of the aquarium.
Rowland and executive director of the aquarium, Doug Kemper, spent the morning posting up signs informing visitors about the rules on social distancing in the snake shack, a newly renovated area that houses the aquarium’s legless reptiles.
“It was kind of a bummer to have all of these wonderful displays and no one looking at them,” Kemper said.
The aquarium maintained its staff of over 20 employees through the closure, which includes guides, biologists, educational staff and more.
“We stayed busy, but I’m sure glad we’re back open. As a 501c3 nonprofit our operating budget is 100 percent based on our admission,” Kemper said. “Having no revenue coming in was kind of tough, and we don’t have a huge reserve. But, having said that, some of our exhibit sponsors, annual pass holders and board members stepped up to the plate and donated money to make sure animal food is purchased and life support staff is here, and utility bills get paid.”
Additionally, Rowland was able to secure a paycheck protection loan to secure payroll for the workers.
March is typically the month that kicks off the busy season for the aquarium, and that busy season doesn’t fall off until August when schools reopen. Though typically there is another surge that lasts from September through Thanksgiving, according to Kemper.
Right now, though business is reopened, visitors are not able to experience the full array of activities typically offered by the aquarium. All of the critter talks, demonstrations and feedings have been canceled for now, since there would be no way to practice safe social distancing during those events.
“We are hoping that on June 1 we can resume critter talks, unless the governor comes down with another edict or something,” Rowland said.
Signs encouraging social distancing are posted and hand sanitizers are placed throughout the aquarium. The admissions desk is working to space out groups upon entry to the 10,000-square-foot building.
Donna Harrison was taking a stroll through the aquarium with her daughter, they were tagging along with a small group of mothers and their children. The group of children were full of energy as they raced down the hill to the snake shack. On her way to catch up to them, Harrison stopped to express her excitement about finally being back outside.
“Me and COVID didn't agree,” Harrison said. “I have to get out of the house. So I'm happy to just be out here.”