MEDICINE PARK — The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But just because the doors are closed doesn’t mean that upkeep of its wildlife and facilities stops.
Board member Jean Schucker offered a challenge to the community to step up and assist this “local gem” during this difficult time. Jean and David Schucker are donating $1,000 to kick off the campaign.
“While we understand closing is necessary to get this virus under control, we are still charged with maintaining our wonderful facility and grounds, providing for our employees and caring for our animal family,” said Executive Director Doug Kemper. “The spring is always an important time for us with spring break and school groups being important revenue generators. As a non-profit, this closure is just going to be devastating.”
Donations of any size will help and are tax deductible, Kemper said.
You can submit a check via mail or make a donation via phone. Email Rainette Rowland if you would like to process a donation via phone:
Payable to: Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center
Attn: Rainette Rowland, Deputy Director
Address: P.O. Box 337
Medicine Park, OK 73557
Email: r.rowland@mpmns.org..
The aquarium’s staff and animals extend their gratitude for any assistance the community can provide, Kemper said.
Founded in 2017, the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center has over 90 native and non-native fish, reptile, bird, amphibian and mammal species on exhibit. The center also has a seven-acre botanical garden with hiking trails featuring many plants native to the area.
For more information, visit www.mpmns.org.