MEDICINE PARK — The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center has kicked off its fundraising campaign to help ease the burden of the required closure associated with COVID-19.
“We’ve had a lot of requests for an online donation option,” said Deputy Director Rainette Rowland on Friday. “Today we launched a GoFundMe Charity page and fundraiser. You can also donate on Facebook or participate in our food drive. Or, if people prefer to buy an annual membership we can process that via phone and mail it.”
For a list of needed food items and to learn about all the ways to give, visit: https://mpmns.org/for-donors.
To get an annual membership, email: nrowe@mpmns.org. Nicole Rowe will call you to process the order.
Annual Membership Costs
Individual memberships: Adults: $55; Senior & Military: $45; Students: $35.
Add one guest per visit for $10 per year.
Family annual memberships: Two adults and up to two children: $85.
Add family members (other children, grandparents, nanny, etc.) for an additional $10 per year
Donations of any size will help and are tax deductible, according to Rowland. Direct donations are still being accepted as well. You can send a check via mail or make a donation via phone.
Email Rainette Rowland if you would like to process a donation via phone.
Payable to: Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center
Attn: Rainette Rowland, Deputy Director
Address: P.O. Box 337
Medicine Park, OK 73557
Email: r.rowland@mpmns.org
“The aquarium’s staff and animals extend their gratitude for any assistance the community can provide,” Rowland said.