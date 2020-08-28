MANGUM — Medicated driving is blamed for a Wednesday evening truck crash into a Greer County tree that sent a 61-year-old man to the hospital.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Bobby Miller, of Mangum, was admitted to Mangum Regional Medical Center in stable condition with a hip injury.
Miller was driving a Ford pickup westbound on the asphalt Greer County Road 1480 shortly before 6 p.m. when he went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, 2 miles east of Mangum, Trooper Taylor Bunting reported. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Bunting reported that Miller was driving under the influence of medication and that the wreck remains under investigation.