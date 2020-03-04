Oklahoma Healthcare Exchange will host at Medicare Education Event in Lawton to help educate the public about Medicare.
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m. March 12 at the Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 SW Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive.
The event will be geared toward those approaching 65 and others who will be new to Medicare within the next year. There will be a one-hour presentation detailing Medicare and Social Security followed by a question-and-answer session.
Those wishing to reserve a seat may register by calling 855-786-8343 or online at https://okhcex.eventbrite.com. There is no cost to attend and space is limited.
For accommodations of persons with special needs, call 855-786-8343.