The work the Comanche County Health Department does for the Southwest Oklahoma community would not be possible without the help of the 400 members of the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps who volunteer in the district.
Volunteers for the corps work in multiple capacities with the health department, giving out medical supplies, helping test for viruses, and giving out vaccines, and they do it without many people in the community knowing the organization exists.
Sonia England didn't know the organization existed until she stumbled onto it in 2004. She started volunteering regularly with the corps from then on, eventually becoming a full-time community health worker at the Comanche County Health Department last year.
"I was just looking up Oklahoma volunteer opportunities, and this came up," England said.
England had a medical background already, having worked as a registered nurse for several years before her son suffered a traumatic brain injury. She quit her job to stay with him until the early 2000s, when he died. England decided she needed something to do that would allow her to help people.
"I called myself a full-time volunteer at the time," England said. "I was volunteering for several organizations. There was always something."
England and other volunteers, some with medical backgrounds and some without, help organize community workshops, set up pop-up shelters, staff clinics in rural communities, and much more. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers were the backbone of the health department, according to Rebecca Villa-Winsett, the health department's local emergency response coordinator.
"We could not have gotten through COVID without them," Villa-Winsett said. "We only have a finite number of workers here, and the volunteers really made things run smoothly."
England said that volunteers from the corps were especially important in Comanche County during the pandemic.
"We actually had people coming down here from Oklahoma City because of how smoothly things were running here," England said.
Apart from volunteering, England also said that the corps allowed her to receive a lot of useful training she might not have been able to get otherwise. Especially in disaster relief, which she says has been useful to her work in ways she didn't expect.
"I go out and work with low-income families and the homeless," England said. "You would be shocked how much some of that training, like psychological first aid, helps with the homeless. They've lost so much, and when you help them, it helps them to see that someone does care."
England is the only volunteer with the corps to become a full-time employee at the health department. She hopes to see more follow in her footsteps.
"I always encourage people to volunteer," England said. "It really is a great experience, and you learn a lot."